Bovie Medical (BVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bovie Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Bovie Medical Corporation, formerly An-Con Genetics Inc., is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a diverse line of medical devices and advanced coating technologies. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BVX. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Bovie Medical in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Bovie Medical from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BVX opened at $6.42 on Monday. Bovie Medical has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

Bovie Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bovie Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bovie Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bovie Medical by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 63,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bovie Medical by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bovie Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000.

About Bovie Medical

Bovie Medical Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets electrosurgical devices and technologies, and related medical products used in doctor's offices, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. The company provides electrosurgical products, including desiccators, generators, electrodes, electrosurgical pencils, and various ancillary disposable products used during surgical procedures in gynecology, urology, plastic surgery, dermatology, veterinary, and other surgical markets for the cutting and coagulation of tissue.

