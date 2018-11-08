Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) Holdings Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BYD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $1,097,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,173 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,863.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,411. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,514 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $40.44.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $612.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.60 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of October 15, 2018, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1.76 million square feet of casino space, approximately 38,000 gaming machines, 900 table games, 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

