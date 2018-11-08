BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.23 Million

Equities analysts expect BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) to report sales of $29.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BP Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.45 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $125.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.66 million to $134.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $179.00 million, with estimates ranging from $125.49 million to $232.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BP Midstream Partners.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 85.62%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

BPMP opened at $16.91 on Thursday. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 557.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Heronetta Management L.P. bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

