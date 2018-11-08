Bp Plc Acquires New Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Bp Plc acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 92.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 528.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

NYSE:AJG opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $62.04 and a 12-month high of $76.98.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $911,390.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,356.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $654,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,249.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,252 shares of company stock worth $2,944,259 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

