Bp Plc Has $1.82 Million Holdings in NetEase Inc (NTES)

Bp Plc boosted its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NetEase by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in NetEase by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in NetEase by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in NetEase by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES stock opened at $235.05 on Thursday. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $377.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.82. NetEase had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Macquarie cut shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/bp-plc-has-1-82-million-holdings-in-netease-inc-ntes.html.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.