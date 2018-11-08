Bp Plc Purchases 4,000 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Bp Plc raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $106,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 99.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $170,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on Tyson Foods to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

NYSE TSN opened at $62.04 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.17%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

