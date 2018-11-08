Bp Plc Takes $1.55 Million Position in TransUnion (TRU)

Bp Plc acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,095,000 after buying an additional 1,179,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,966,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,394,000 after buying an additional 680,817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,781,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after buying an additional 379,228 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,297,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,268,000 after buying an additional 52,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 15.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,291,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,158,000 after buying an additional 432,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James M. Peck sold 141,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $8,774,193.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,676,139.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $105,294.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,115.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

TransUnion stock opened at $68.47 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $79.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. TransUnion had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $603.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

