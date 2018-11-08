Breakout (BRK) Market Capitalization Tops $761,787.00

Breakout (CURRENCY:BRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Breakout coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Breakout has a market cap of $761,787.00 and $121.00 worth of Breakout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Breakout has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Breakout alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014711 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Breakout Coin Profile

Breakout (BRK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2015. Breakout’s total supply is 18,949,258 coins. Breakout’s official website is www.breakoutcoin.com. The Reddit community for Breakout is /r/breakoutcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Breakout’s official Twitter account is @BreakoutGaming and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Breakout Coin Trading

Breakout can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Breakout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Breakout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Breakout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Breakout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Breakout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.