Brenda J. Bacon Sells 11,000 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $731,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,917.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $68.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.06. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $513.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.78 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 11.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCN. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 525,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 94,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,677 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 634.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 66,669 shares during the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 20.8% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

