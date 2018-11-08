Brenntag (BNR) Given a €60.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €58.49 ($68.01).

FRA BNR traded down €2.83 ($3.29) on Wednesday, reaching €42.93 ($49.92). The company had a trading volume of 723,724 shares. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

