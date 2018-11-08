Brenntag (BNTGF) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Brenntag earned a news impact score of -1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

Shares of BNTGF stock traded down $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $49.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $67.42.

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

