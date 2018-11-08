Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1,193.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 46,085 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $6,240,939,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $2,768,560,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $1,392,514,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $1,142,053,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $1,127,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $234.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $197.46 and a 52-week high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.18% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. MED began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Longbow Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total value of $294,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total transaction of $4,098,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,785,345 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

