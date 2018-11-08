Broadwind Energy (BWEN) & IBC Advanced Alloys (IAALF) Financial Analysis

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) and IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Broadwind Energy has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IBC Advanced Alloys has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadwind Energy and IBC Advanced Alloys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadwind Energy $146.79 million 0.20 -$3.64 million ($0.55) -3.36 IBC Advanced Alloys $19.40 million 0.39 -$700,000.00 N/A N/A

IBC Advanced Alloys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Broadwind Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.4% of Broadwind Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Broadwind Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Broadwind Energy and IBC Advanced Alloys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadwind Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A IBC Advanced Alloys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Broadwind Energy and IBC Advanced Alloys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadwind Energy -16.14% -22.71% -12.23% IBC Advanced Alloys -3.62% -11.62% -4.57%

Summary

IBC Advanced Alloys beats Broadwind Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers. The Gearing segment engineers, builds, and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel, and other industrial applications, as well as gear boxes. The Process Systems segment provides contract manufacturing services, including build-to-spec, kitting, fabrication, and inventory management that primarily supports natural gas turbine power generation market. Broadwind Energy, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and independent sales agents. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy, Inc. in 2008. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding parts. It also provides tooling components for the automotive industry, consumer plastic tooling producers, oil and gas service industry, submarine and aircraft carrier producers and repair facilities, electronics industries, and general equipment manufacturers. In addition, the company offers Beralcast alloys, which are beryllium aluminum alloys used in disk drive armatures, automotive braking and structural components, and aerospace and satellite system components. It serves the aerospace, defense, oil and gas, welding, injection molding, and foundry markets. The company was formerly known as International Beryllium Corporation and changed its name to IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. in March 2009. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Franklin, Indiana. IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.(TSXV:IB) operates independently of Vangold Mining Corp. as of November 23, 2010.

