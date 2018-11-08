Brokerages Anticipate Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) to Post $0.08 EPS

Analysts expect Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avon Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Avon Products posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Avon Products will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avon Products.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

AVP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Avon Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avon Products from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avon Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Shares of NYSE AVP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.97. 2,583,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200,949. Avon Products has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $889.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Avon Products news, Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,082.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avon Products by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,350,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after buying an additional 3,228,492 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Avon Products by 104.9% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 13,295,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after buying an additional 6,805,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avon Products by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,590,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after buying an additional 708,191 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in Avon Products by 11.9% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,456,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after buying an additional 1,002,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Avon Products by 97.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,251,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after buying an additional 4,066,931 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

