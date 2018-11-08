Brokerages Anticipate Liquidia Technologies Inc (LQDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) to report sales of $1.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $4.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.07 million, with estimates ranging from $2.93 million to $3.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia Technologies.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LQDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of LQDA stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $18.23. 31,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,514. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liquidia Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $38.46.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT technology is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

