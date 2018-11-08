Brokerages Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. NBT Bancorp reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.87 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 21.87%. NBT Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBTB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.63. The company had a trading volume of 51,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $41.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,303.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,796.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 34.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 67,485 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, commercial real estate, agricultural, agricultural real estate, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.