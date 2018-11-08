Brokerages Anticipate NetApp Inc. (NTAP) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.09. NetApp posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The data storage provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. NetApp had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 7,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $621,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,358.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $470,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,451 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,434. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,332,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,432 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 8,411.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,696,205 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $133,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,089,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 388.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,375,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.60. The stock had a trading volume of 157,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,204. NetApp has a twelve month low of $44.48 and a twelve month high of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

