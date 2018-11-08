Brokerages Anticipate NOW Inc (DNOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $774.01 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) will announce $774.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $769.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $778.20 million. NOW posted sales of $669.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.80 million. NOW had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NOW from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NOW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.22 and a beta of 1.28. NOW has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $18.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,284,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,382,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,273,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NOW by 20.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,636,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NOW by 6.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,343,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,199,000 after purchasing an additional 880,642 shares in the last quarter.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

