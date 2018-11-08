Brokerages Anticipate NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) will report $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NutriSystem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.61. NutriSystem reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NutriSystem will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NutriSystem.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $159.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.18 million. NutriSystem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NutriSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NutriSystem from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NutriSystem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of NutriSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NutriSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Shares of NTRI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 36,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,898. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. NutriSystem has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. NutriSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

NutriSystem announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NutriSystem by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,346,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,340,000 after acquiring an additional 274,721 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NutriSystem by 28.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,727,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,051,000 after buying an additional 606,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NutriSystem by 15.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,214,000 after buying an additional 112,042 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NutriSystem in the third quarter worth about $27,746,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in NutriSystem by 41.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 602,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,316,000 after buying an additional 176,003 shares in the last quarter.

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

