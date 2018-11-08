Brokerages Anticipate S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) will announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 340.41% and a net margin of 27.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “$214.26” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.69.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $186.72 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $156.45 and a 12-month high of $217.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $805,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $71,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 531 shares in the company, valued at $107,978.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $917,542. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 800.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $201,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.