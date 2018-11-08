Brokerages Expect Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.16. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 94.81% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $172.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWST. ValuEngine raised Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.93. 143,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,075. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 13,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $383,783.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,019.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,613. Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 328.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

