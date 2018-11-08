Brokerages Set $26.00 Target Price for West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA)

Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given West Bancorporation an industry rank of 113 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTBA traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $21.68. 22,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $349.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.81.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. Analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

