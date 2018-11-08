Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) PT at $105.00

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hasbro from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hasbro from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price objective on Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other news, SVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner bought 11,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.80 per share, with a total value of $1,009,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 75,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,697,608 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 87.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth $136,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth $165,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 98.7% during the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $2.01 on Monday, reaching $98.39. 69,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $109.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.