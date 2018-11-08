Brokerages Set Just Energy Group Inc (JE) Price Target at $5.78

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.62.

JE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

NYSE JE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $679.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.65 million. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 1,815.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Just Energy Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,252,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Just Energy Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 190,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 28,506 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Just Energy Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 269,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

