Brokerages Set New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) Price Target at $19.77

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.77.

NRZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,281,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.87. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.40 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 79.22% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

