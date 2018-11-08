Brokerages Set The Carlyle Group LP (CG) Target Price at $29.56

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

In other news, Director Janet Hill acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $100,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,519.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,466,000. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 1,133,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,154,000 after purchasing an additional 498,397 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 820,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,493,000 after purchasing an additional 324,600 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,390,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,802,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,644,000 after purchasing an additional 275,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,034. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.04 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

