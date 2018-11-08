Brokers Issue Forecasts for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2018 Earnings (TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.43. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. ValuEngine cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.5144 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 60.0% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,773,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,732,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,735 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 62.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,874,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,594 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 96.6% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 4,162,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,677 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 64.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,568,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.