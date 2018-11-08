Brokers Offer Predictions for Anaplan Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (PLAN)

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Anaplan in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Zukin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Anaplan’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLAN. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $26.61 on Thursday. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

In related news, Director Robert E. Beauchamp acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ying Xian Chung acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,118,599 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,283 over the last three months.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

