Brokers Offer Predictions for Fortinet Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (FTNT)

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Fortinet in a report released on Monday, November 5th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.32.

Shares of FTNT opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 149.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.81. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $94.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $453.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.84 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 73,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $6,028,563.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,638.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,283. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 410.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 246,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,394,000 after buying an additional 198,238 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 339.1% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 140,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 108,500 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $3,777,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

