Brookfield Real Estate Services (BRE) Posts Earnings Results

Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of C$11.14 million for the quarter.

Brookfield Real Estate Services stock traded down C$0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,482. Brookfield Real Estate Services has a 1-year low of C$15.40 and a 1-year high of C$20.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. This is a boost from Brookfield Real Estate Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. Brookfield Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 338.14%.

Brookfield Real Estate Services Company Profile

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc provides information and services to REALTORS and residential real estate brokers in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Johnston & Daniel, and Via Capitale Real Estate Network brands.

