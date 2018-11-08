Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) Insider David C. Gray Sells 1,933 Shares

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) insider David C. Gray sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $61,411.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BRKS traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,337. Brooks Automation, Inc has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,670,000 after purchasing an additional 715,931 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 56.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,281,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,802,000 after purchasing an additional 460,024 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 461.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 372,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 306,110 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 17.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,741,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,822,000 after purchasing an additional 263,030 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 40.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 854,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 247,987 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

