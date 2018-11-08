C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 13,638 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,638 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,336,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,875,000 after acquiring an additional 210,999 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,452 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,100,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 56,255 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,028,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,075,000 after acquiring an additional 40,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,496,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $40.91 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.22.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 41,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,883,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

