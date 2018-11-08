Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP) Receives $116.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCMP shares. BidaskClub lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Loop Capital set a $117.00 price objective on Cabot Microelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

CCMP stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.27. The company had a trading volume of 29,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.27. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $89.19 and a 1-year high of $123.76.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $156.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.