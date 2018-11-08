Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 30,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.95.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/cabot-oil-gas-co-cog-shares-bought-by-advisors-asset-management-inc-2.html.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.