Cactus Inc (WHD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. Cactus posted earnings per share of $431.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 99.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.35 million. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Cactus from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cactus to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

NYSE:WHD traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.94. 258,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,668. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cactus has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth about $6,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth about $1,205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth about $454,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth about $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

