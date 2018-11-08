Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CADE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Stephens set a $34.00 target price on Cadence Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.95. 1,194,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,846. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.97 million. Analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Valerie Toalson sold 25,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $689,635.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at $318,175.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul B. Murphy, Jr. sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $7,537,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,103 shares of company stock worth $10,994,233 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 104.7% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 106.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 609.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

