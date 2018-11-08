Cadence Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,467 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,467 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 0.7% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $103,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $106,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $123,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 165.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Altria Group news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $184,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

MO opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.67%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

