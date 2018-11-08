Cadence Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 119,511 CyberOptics Co. (CYBE)

Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after buying an additional 30,295 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 250,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 37,937 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,559,000. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of CyberOptics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of CyberOptics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of CYBE stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. CyberOptics Co. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.61 million, a P/E ratio of 86.75, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of -0.15.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CyberOptics had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberOptics Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

