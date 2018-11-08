Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 20th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ CHW remained flat at $$8.04 on Thursday. 34,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,807. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

