California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,866 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at about $8,361,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 986.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,076,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 23,996 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Shares of CVGI opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $222.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.03. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $233.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.60 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 38.01%.

CVGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/california-public-employees-retirement-system-has-1-06-million-holdings-in-commercial-vehicle-group-inc-cvgi.html.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.