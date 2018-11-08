California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.09 Million Stake in BankFinancial Co. (BFIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,521 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.35% of BankFinancial worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BankFinancial by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 57,733 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BankFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in BankFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BankFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BankFinancial by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BFIN opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. BankFinancial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $241.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

BFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BankFinancial in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

BankFinancial Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

