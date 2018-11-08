Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Calithera Biosciences had a negative net margin of 90.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%.

NASDAQ:CALA traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $4.90. 544,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,270. The firm has a market cap of $181.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.35. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calithera Biosciences stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.45% of Calithera Biosciences worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Announces Earnings Results” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/calithera-biosciences-cala-announces-earnings-results.html.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.