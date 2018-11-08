Calix (CALX) Lifted to “Outperform” at Cowen

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Calix has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $268,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 54,300 shares of company stock worth $377,380 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 56,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 221.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 58.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

