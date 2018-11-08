Callon Petroleum (CPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $161.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.66 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 81,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,065. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Callon Petroleum news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,830,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,124 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,328,000. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,620,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,965 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,652 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,261,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,780 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on CPE. ValuEngine downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Williams Capital set a $16.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

