Callon Petroleum Sees Unusually High Options Volume (CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 29,236 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,156% compared to the average daily volume of 898 call options.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.06. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.66 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 30.70%. The company’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,830,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,676,000 after buying an additional 3,218,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,261,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,390,000 after buying an additional 2,256,780 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 65.4% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,620,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,105,000 after buying an additional 2,618,965 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,307,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,741,000 after buying an additional 545,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,452,000 after buying an additional 1,095,098 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $20.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

