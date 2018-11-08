Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,325 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $12,730,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Comcast by 16.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 720,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 933,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 14.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 326,861 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. MED assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

