Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $10.65 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,212 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Corning by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Corning by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 30,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,109,532.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,052.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric S. Musser sold 18,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $609,626.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,811.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,892 shares of company stock worth $2,087,018. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

WARNING: “Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $10.65 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (GLW)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-has-10-65-million-position-in-corning-incorporated-glw.html.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.