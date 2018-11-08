Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 20,917 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,917 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $31.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

