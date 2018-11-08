Canaccord Genuity Lowers Weir Group (WEIR) Price Target to GBX 2,000

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.08% from the company’s previous close.

WEIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective (down from GBX 2,400 ($31.36)) on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) price objective on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price objective on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,154.71 ($28.16).

Shares of Weir Group stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,599 ($20.89). 695,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,696 ($22.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,326 ($30.39).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

