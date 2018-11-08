Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $220.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

DRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

